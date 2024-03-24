Focus Web Panel on Notification
AlterNezKo
Hello, very good morning, afternoon or evening
I have a small problem and I would like to know if there is a way to solve it.
If a closed but active web panel sends a Web Notification, and I click on that notification, nothing happens. I recently started using Vivaldi after leaving Opera and I'm loving the browser; but this little flaw is a bit annoying, I won't abandon Vivaldi if it's not fixed, but it's something I'd like to have.
Example of use
- I have Discord in a web panel.
- It is minimized.
- I receive a notification.
- Discord launches a Web Notification.
- Vivaldi displays it.
- I click on it.
Problem: Vivaldi doesn't open the panel, so I can't see the referenced message until I open the panel myself.