Hello, very good morning, afternoon or evening

I have a small problem and I would like to know if there is a way to solve it.

If a closed but active web panel sends a Web Notification, and I click on that notification, nothing happens. I recently started using Vivaldi after leaving Opera and I'm loving the browser; but this little flaw is a bit annoying, I won't abandon Vivaldi if it's not fixed, but it's something I'd like to have.

Example of use

I have Discord in a web panel.

It is minimized.

I receive a notification.

Discord launches a Web Notification.

Vivaldi displays it.

I click on it.

Problem: Vivaldi doesn't open the panel, so I can't see the referenced message until I open the panel myself.