No need to reply, I found the setting in "Settings- Always show desktop site " was turned on. So I turned it off and now it is working Okay. Please have the Android browser set to disable as default to make this easier for newbies. This was my first post. I am now moving from Opera (Which I found out was unsecured and possibly compromised by an east Asian government.) I found this out from Chris Titus Tech on YouTube. He said if you love Opera but want a secured browser then move to Vivaldi, so I did. Syncing of the two browsers from my Linux laptop and Phone is awesome. Thanks Vivaldi Staff for this form and community. Blessings from the Republic of Texas.:)