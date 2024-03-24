Variations Seed Type
lavanyadeepak
Just saw a line item called Variations Seed Type in Vivaldi about but the value is NULL.
Was just wondering what this is all about!
Technical / Version Information:
@lavanyadeepak Hi, a quick web search finds:
https://developer.chrome.com/docs/web-platform/chrome-variations
https://stackoverflow.com/a/13239916/202114
https://superuser.com/a/541530
And I think that's all you're gonna get. I have no idea about this.
I'm wildly guessing that Vivaldi has disabled a lot of the Chromium stuff, and that explains the
Nullvalue. We can be pretty sure Vivaldi does not call Google every 30 mins like the Google docs say.