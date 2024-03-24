For years now, using Vivaldi on both Windows and Linux, there has been an indescribably frustrating visual glitch in this extremely common scenario:

Whenever there is a HTML table which changes the background colour for the table rows as you move the mouse cursor over them (in other words: a simple, normal :hover CSS rule), and you click the middle mouse button (scroll wheel) to enter "autoscroll" mode, it gets confused and somehow believes that the cursor is actually much lower down than it actually is displayed on the screen.

It also doesn't "update" unless you move the mouse/cursor around at least one pixel, which makes it look very ugly and confusing when you autoscroll by a table and don't constantly "shake" the cursor. (In addition to it highlighting the wrong table row.)

This has consistently happened with every version of Vivaldi and on both Windows 10 and many different GUIs/DEs in Linux, almost exclusively when using Vivaldi. I was also once able to recreate it using Chromium-ungoogled, but it doesn't happen in Firefox and in Edge inside a VM. In other words, it's not something about my computer. It's definitely somehow related to Chromium/Vivaldi.

I don't have a bunch of modifications or extensions which could possibly interfere with this. I've tested it in a "clean" state.

It's been extremely difficult to even describe what I'm talking about to most people. "Autoscrolling" is a crucial feature to me and I don't understand how anyone could survive without it. This glitch ruins it and makes it feel like I'm using some pre-release software rather than a stable web browser.

At least 99% of my day is spent within my web control panel which has tables and coloured rows on hover, and this is constantly angering me. It's not possible for me to "get used to" scrolling using simply the scroll wheel. It feels completely unnatural. (And even if you do that, it still doesn't "update" until you move the cursor.)

Is this bug somehow unknown by the Vivaldi developers? Does really nobody care about something that must happen at least daily to every surfer using a mouse? How is this possible?

Example URL of where this happens: https://www.textfixer.com/tutorials/highlight-table-row.php

Screenshot of Vivaldi displaying it in "autoscroll" mode, with the mouse cursor not even touching the table: