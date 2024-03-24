The most annoying visual bug with Vivaldi on both Linux and Windows...
frustratedvivaldier
For years now, using Vivaldi on both Windows and Linux, there has been an indescribably frustrating visual glitch in this extremely common scenario:
Whenever there is a HTML table which changes the background colour for the table rows as you move the mouse cursor over them (in other words: a simple, normal
:hoverCSS rule), and you click the middle mouse button (scroll wheel) to enter "autoscroll" mode, it gets confused and somehow believes that the cursor is actually much lower down than it actually is displayed on the screen.
It also doesn't "update" unless you move the mouse/cursor around at least one pixel, which makes it look very ugly and confusing when you autoscroll by a table and don't constantly "shake" the cursor. (In addition to it highlighting the wrong table row.)
This has consistently happened with every version of Vivaldi and on both Windows 10 and many different GUIs/DEs in Linux, almost exclusively when using Vivaldi. I was also once able to recreate it using Chromium-ungoogled, but it doesn't happen in Firefox and in Edge inside a VM. In other words, it's not something about my computer. It's definitely somehow related to Chromium/Vivaldi.
I don't have a bunch of modifications or extensions which could possibly interfere with this. I've tested it in a "clean" state.
It's been extremely difficult to even describe what I'm talking about to most people. "Autoscrolling" is a crucial feature to me and I don't understand how anyone could survive without it. This glitch ruins it and makes it feel like I'm using some pre-release software rather than a stable web browser.
At least 99% of my day is spent within my web control panel which has tables and coloured rows on hover, and this is constantly angering me. It's not possible for me to "get used to" scrolling using simply the scroll wheel. It feels completely unnatural. (And even if you do that, it still doesn't "update" until you move the cursor.)
Is this bug somehow unknown by the Vivaldi developers? Does really nobody care about something that must happen at least daily to every surfer using a mouse? How is this possible?
Example URL of where this happens: https://www.textfixer.com/tutorials/highlight-table-row.php
Screenshot of Vivaldi displaying it in "autoscroll" mode, with the mouse cursor not even touching the table:
Note: I'm forced to use the hidden
--enable-blink-features=MiddleClickAutoscrollflag to even get autoscrolling at all on Linux, but again, this same exact thing happens on Windows as well, and there you don't need to use that secret flag, so it's not related to Linux!
@frustratedvivaldier I can confirm broken :hover while autoscrool by MMB is active.
Only with Vivaldi 6.6, Chromium 123 works.
Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
This is already known issue:
VB-70247 Offset of the auto-activated links under cursor on page when in autoscroll mode
It's quite old (2020) and not high priority obviously for such a minor cosmetic issue.
I can try to remind some devs, but I don't have much power as I don't get to decide priorities.
frustratedvivaldier
@Pathduck said in The most annoying visual bug with Vivaldi on both Linux and Windows...:
minor cosmetic issue.
Well, I see it constantly, so it's not minor to me. I assume that most people use autoscroll if they have a mouse?
Such broken focus is a irritating Vivaldi-only issue. Unexpected.
frustratedvivaldier
Minor clarification: when I simply scroll up and down with the scroll wheel, and don't move the mouse cursor at all, it applies the background on the table row after a delay; if I move the mouse, it updates instantly. I just wanted to make that clear. The main issue is of course that it calculates the Y axis horribly wrong in autoscroll mode, but it would also be nice if it had "instant update" and didn't require the user to move the mouse cursor or wait. Both of these things together really give an extremely unpleasant experience.
I frankly don't understand how it could possibly happen, and apparently only/mostly in Vivaldi, since all the browsers mentioned except Firefox use Chromium internally, just like Vivaldi does.