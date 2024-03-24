Question about installation
This is a strange question. I was 99% certain that I had not previously installed Vivaldi on my computer but during installation when the question was asked if I wanted to import settings from other browsers along with Edge was Vivaldi itself.
Is there a way I can be certain that it was a fresh install and not installed over a previous copy?
Thanks
I think it always shows all options. But check your profile directory and when the child and parent folders were created initially, then you know for sure. Since you’re starting out you might as well delete the lot of them and start Vivaldi fresh to create the user data directory anew.
mib2berlin
@rinaldop
Hi, if you finished the install no.
I would uninstall and enable "Clean User Data" or similar, a install over an very old existing install is not good.
The later Vivaldi version also remove old entries in the Windows Registry.
Cheers, mib