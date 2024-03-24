2 different setting pages?
Day 1 using Vivaldi, I am loving it, but I am a bit confused about the Settings pages.
As far as i know, this is the main Settings page vivaldi://settings
But, for example, this autofill page is not accesible from that settings page? and has a different left panel?
Am I getting something wrong?
Thanks!
One is Vivaldi settings, the other is Chromium settings. Unless you want to change something very specific, which isn’t possible in Vivaldi settings, you shouldn’t touch the Chromium settings. For autofill visit
vivaldi://settings/privacy/.