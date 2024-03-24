Most compatible operating system ?
Is there anyone who can tell me which operating system is the most suitable for vival? I want to install the system suitable for my browser. Thank you to everyone who contributed..
Hangi işletim sisteminde en iyi verimi alabilirim vival'diye en uygun işletim sistemini söyleyecek kimse var mı ? Tarayıcıma uygun sistemi kurmak istiyorum. Emeği geçen her insana teşekkürler..
//modedit: Please use English in the general forums
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/29/türkçe-turkish
While I recognize that the post seems to be in Turkish, I don't know that one.
I recommend Linux Mint Cinnamon.
Aaron Translator
@Dancer18 I remember Vivaldi having a lot of problems with Linux Mint in the last year
Aaron Translator
@Ahmet34 Please post in the public section in English only
@Ahmet34 Windows 10 or 11.
OS War trigger, better use "ignore" on thread
@Dancer18 I'm having crashing problems with Mint and I have to unplug the computer.
@iAN-CooG It seems like the best slax I've experienced so far. It's just a linux architecture based on vivaldi performance.
@Aaron said in Most compatible operating system ?:
Thank you for your answers. Currently win 10-11 and slax offer the best experience.
@Ahmet34 Yes, this can happen with any system. Often it's your own special combinations or programs that cause glitches.
Perhaps Linux Mint is the most stable system for me because I was already familiar with the similar Ubuntu.
In any case, you should familiarize yourself sufficiently with the system of your choice, either by watching video tutorials or even better with a professional who can set it up for you.
Some experienced issues with Vivaldi on Linux depend mostly on graphic drivers, GPU and hardware acceleration.