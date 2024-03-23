There is an option for confirmation when opening more than a configurable amount of bookmarks, but there is no option for a confirmation when deleting bookmarks. The latter is a destructive action, whereas the former is not, so I find it strange that there is no confirmation.

I use the bookmark page as my new tab page, so I am paranoid that I could easily accidentally press the delete key without realising it until its too late. This issue still applies to regular bookmark interface usage, however.

Additionally, this could be added to other interfaces, such as history and download history.

If I have overlooked a configuration option, please do let me know.

Edit (2024-03-24):

I also suggest that a check box to prevent additional confirmations not be added, and instead have the default be the current functionality.

This confirmation could be configurable so that it is only shown when the user deletes more than a configurable amount of bookmarks as is currently the case with opening bookmarks.