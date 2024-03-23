Can only download one file; additional files fail
I first noticed this in my financial webpage account when downloading pdf statements. (not referring to the PDF viewer) After downloading the first pdf, when I click to download successive PDFs, the "Save / Save As / Open / Cancel" panel comes up, and I click Save but nothing happens and nothing appears in the download panel. If I refresh the page, only then can I download another PDF, refreshing each time to download another PDF.
I'm using this page here to reproduce the issue: https://freetestdata.com/document-files/pdf/ Same problem. What can this be? Thanks.
Always use securing connection (HTTPS) is unchecked.
Third party cookies and "No Blocking" were enabled for this test.
mib2berlin
@seeley
Hi, no issues here but I am on Linux at moment.
If no other user steps by I can test later on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thank you! On your Linux machine, may I ask what Vivaldi's download settings are under Settings?
EDIT: I'm not downloading to the default location. I like going to the desktop. Maybe that's it? Checking now... Nope
mib2berlin
@seeley
Here you are:
@mib2berlin thanks! I tried those settings. Same thing. Thanks again for your help.
mib2berlin
@seeley
Reboot to Windows 11 and it work there, too,
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
You can change download setting as you usually use.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53
OK. Thanks for checking! Private Window has the same issue.
I should add: When downloading fails, it also fails when I "Save As" or "Open". Nothing happens and DL panel is empty.
I installed a fresh copy of Vivaldi and it's working fine. Something had corrupted somewhere. Thanks for your help.