I first noticed this in my financial webpage account when downloading pdf statements. (not referring to the PDF viewer) After downloading the first pdf, when I click to download successive PDFs, the "Save / Save As / Open / Cancel" panel comes up, and I click Save but nothing happens and nothing appears in the download panel. If I refresh the page, only then can I download another PDF, refreshing each time to download another PDF.

I'm using this page here to reproduce the issue: https://freetestdata.com/document-files/pdf/ Same problem. What can this be? Thanks.

Always use securing connection (HTTPS) is unchecked.

Third party cookies and "No Blocking" were enabled for this test.