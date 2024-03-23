Hello,

I have a question for a functionality I am missing sometimes if I read in a forum with a long thread.

Mostly I know the given answers from one or two days ago, I specifically am interested for the last resp newest comment.

Usually Vivaldi puts me on the top of the wanted site and due to this I have to scroll quite a lot to reach the end of the thread.

Is it possible to avoid this scrolling and to "jump" from the beginning to the end like it's possible on a desktop PC or a laptop?

I was searching for this but found nothing in the settings. Did I miss something or is it not possible yet? If not will it be considered later?

BTW, thanks for providing a "refresh-button" in the adress-bar. It's a very useful feature and I appreciate it very much. IIRC...one of my first posts referred to this, and now it's done! Great!

Thanks for input!