Possibility to "enhance" scrolling on a web site
Hello,
I have a question for a functionality I am missing sometimes if I read in a forum with a long thread.
Mostly I know the given answers from one or two days ago, I specifically am interested for the last resp newest comment.
Usually Vivaldi puts me on the top of the wanted site and due to this I have to scroll quite a lot to reach the end of the thread.
Is it possible to avoid this scrolling and to "jump" from the beginning to the end like it's possible on a desktop PC or a laptop?
I was searching for this but found nothing in the settings. Did I miss something or is it not possible yet? If not will it be considered later?
BTW, thanks for providing a "refresh-button" in the adress-bar. It's a very useful feature and I appreciate it very much. IIRC...one of my first posts referred to this, and now it's done! Great!
Thanks for input!
Afaik, not a current feature. Would be nice to have it tho
Ack! Perhaps some time in the future. Hope dies last, some things take longer.
@VivaldiFan2023
There are workarounds.
You can use a OSD-keyboard like the hackers keyboard or its forks, or an unxpected keyboard - in short, a keyboard that has an End button. It works the same way as on the desktop.
It's important that the keyboard shows a constant notification, it needs to be called just from the notification, so it doesn't work with the omnibox, but with the web page as a whole.
This works on both chromium-based browsers and FF.
You can use a bookmarklet by saving it to a bookmark. Here's its code:
javascript:window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight);
I save it to my bookmarks and call it _end, for example. Then, after loading the page, I type in omnibox _ and get the hints from the previously saved bookmarklets (all of my bookmarklets, for convenience, begin with _). I tap on the desired one and get the action that this tiny js performs: the page rewinds to the very end.
Nice tip
It works well for getting to the "bottom" of things
I'll have to try adding a few more when I find a need
@VivaldiFan2023 I have a lot of "bookmarklets" on my Desktop Vivaldi and often use them. Just hadn't thought about using some of the simpler ones on Android to work around not having a keyboard like this