Using Vivaldi notifications instead of system notifications
Hey there folks, I was wondering if any of you could help me out a bit.
A few Vivaldi updates earlier, notifications for things like downloads, e-mails and so were moved to the Windows Notification system. Previously, they ran in the Vivaldi notification system, which didn't go "ding" and took up a more reasonable size on the screen. If I'm not mistaken, I had enabled them through the "vivaldi://flags/#enable-system-notifications" flag and setting it to false, but I can't find that flag anymore.
Did it get moved somewhere else? Or was it disabled altogether for some reason?
I'd appreciate some assistance, thanks.
@unacomn Enable
chrome://flags/#temporary-unexpire-flags-m120first, restart and the you can use your mentioned flag.
May be some months or years later the flag will be removed by Chromium core dev team. - such can happen. Flags are always experimental and adding new/removing old ones is in flow.