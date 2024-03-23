@xxjazmyn19x The avatar should be changed in the regular Vivaldi account settings. Login at https://vivaldi.net

Once logged in, at the upper right of the screen, the current avatar (or placeholder) will be displayed. Click that, then click Account. The avatar is changed on the Profile screen. This is what is displayed when logging in from a desktop.

Then when you login to Vivaldi Social the next time, you should see the avatar.