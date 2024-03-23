Setting avatar for 'social' (?)
-
xxjazmyn19x
I'm having trouble setting my profile picture/avatar on the Vivaldi social. In the settings, it prompts to change it for my main Vivaldi account. And then even, sometimes, when i upload it, the photo I've chosen doesn't stay anyway after saving.
Has anyone else ran n into this or aware of what i mean? Any help would be greatly greatly appreciated! I could just be doing it wrong! Haha
Tia.
-
Try waiting for a while (5-10 seconds) after attaching the photo maybe? Only happened to me on the first time
-
edwardp Ambassador
@xxjazmyn19x The avatar should be changed in the regular Vivaldi account settings. Login at
https://vivaldi.net
Once logged in, at the upper right of the screen, the current avatar (or placeholder) will be displayed. Click that, then click Account. The avatar is changed on the Profile screen. This is what is displayed when logging in from a desktop.
Then when you login to Vivaldi Social the next time, you should see the avatar.