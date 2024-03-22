I've been presented with a very weird bug on Pinterest site. It only happens on the Vivaldi browser, not on Chrome nor Edge.

If I go to https://www.pinterest.pt/search/pins/?rs=ac&len=2&q=easy chicken dinner&eq=easy chicken dinner&etslf=2065 and hover with the mouse on any image, it disappear, making impossible to click on it.

This is the site when loading:

When I mouse hover a few images, I get holes on the place oh those images:

What is going on here?????