Japanese characters no longer appear in my signature...
-
OakdaleFTL
The last two updates to the Forum software "broke" rendering of Japanese characters: 进行 . But only in signatures!? Weird.
-
@OakdaleFTL Not here though...
Win10. Possible MacOS font issue?
-
@OakdaleFTL I just added some Japanese text to my forum signature. It clearly works OK for me.
-
OakdaleFTL
@Pathduck said in Japanese characters no longer appear in my signature...:
Possible MacOS font issue?
Must be... Oh, well: Good news — of a sort.
-
OakdaleFTL
p.s.,
Any other Mac users: This is the HTML served for my sig,
</div> <div class="post-footer"> <div component="post/signature" data-uid="300" class="post-signature"><p dir="auto">进行 ...<br/> "Humor is emotional chaos remembered in tranquility." - James Thurber<br/> "Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts!" - Richard Feynman<br/> (iBook G4 - <em>Panther</em>/Mac mini i3 - <em>El Capitan</em>. V 5.3/Mac mini i5 - <em>Catalina</em>, V <em>current</em>)</p> </div>