Option to disable "While you wait, try the most powerful in-browser game" banner.
Whenever there is no network connection, there is a banner that encourages the user to try out the Vivaldia game.
However, there is no option to remove this feature.
I would like to have the option to remove this feature because it looks horrible on my desktop, especially since the banner is in a bright white+red compared to my dark themed desktop.
@hame, AFAIK at the moment there are no possibililty to avoid it, but when your Internet is down, why do you open Vivaldi?
@Catweazle The deficiency in imagination necessary to conveice that question is stunning.
There are numerous reasons that someone can have vivaldi open while the network connection is not working.
- One doesn't know that the network isn't working and only realises this after opening a page.
- While browsing, the internet connection suddenly cuts out.
- One opens webpages while troubleshooting an internet connection to see if everything works.
In any case, I am greeted by a hideous banner that burns my eyes and I want the option to remove it.
@hame Please vote for the existing request: Option to hide the Vivaldia Banner.
