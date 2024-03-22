@douglas9, it's always a risk to navigate with an outdated browser above in an outdated OS, it's an open door for any kind of badware because of the lack of security updates.

In your case it seems a browser hijacker which redirect your searches, you can get rid of it, using AdwCleaner, or better, the Panda Cloud Cleaner (both 100%free)

In any case, I recommend, if you do not want or can update to Windows 10/11, to use a Linux distro, for example Q4OS (1), which has an environment very similar to Windows and thus also allows you to use an updated Vivaldi. You can install it in Dual boot, this way you can still use locally Windows 7 with your apps and Linux for the online tasks.

(1) Q4OS UI