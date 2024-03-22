Redirected to Porn site from Google search results
-
Did google search for legit site abc.com.....when i selected the correct result was redirected to porn site. Thought first site had been hijacked, but did same search of FF and got correct website. Went back to Vivaldi and enabled VPN and did the same search and got correct website.
What happened? Virus, trojan etc?
Using outdated Vivaldi since Win7 won't update. TIA
-
@douglas9 On Google ads can inject in rare cases unwanted sites. Or your have some adware/malware/browser extension on your Windows 7 PC causing such redirects to unwanted sites.
-
Have been using Adguard Ad blocker.....with good results....they usually block such sites.. Perhaps they missed that one Thanks
-
Is this a one-time deal, or has it been happening periodically? Just to be sure, check your Vivaldi's extensions for rogue or unnecessary extensions and dump them if present. Clear Vivaldi's cache and history as well. As @DoctorG noted, there have been rare ad injections in the past with Google results for some users. Personally, I'm inclined not to suspect this particular issue is being caused by security holes patched since the Vivaldi Win7 version, based on only the symptoms you've described...
-
This was first time it has happened....will follow you advice. Thank you.
-
@douglas9, it's always a risk to navigate with an outdated browser above in an outdated OS, it's an open door for any kind of badware because of the lack of security updates.
In your case it seems a browser hijacker which redirect your searches, you can get rid of it, using AdwCleaner, or better, the Panda Cloud Cleaner (both 100%free)
In any case, I recommend, if you do not want or can update to Windows 10/11, to use a Linux distro, for example Q4OS (1), which has an environment very similar to Windows and thus also allows you to use an updated Vivaldi. You can install it in Dual boot, this way you can still use locally Windows 7 with your apps and Linux for the online tasks.
(1) Q4OS UI
-
@Catweazle sorry for the offtopic but, how did You make taskbar transparent?
-
@Treap, in Linux (most) it's an option, for Windows there are some apps which can do this, eg, Rainmeter give, among others, this option, or also TranslucentTB, a small app, which make the Taskbar transparent, both FOSS