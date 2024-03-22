Likely bug: autocomplete no longer uses website titles
-
Hi,
I use vivaldi at work and at home. At home it recently stopped using titles of websites in autocomplete suggestions. Example:
https://twitter.com/conzmoleman has the following title: "Warren Commission Test Skull @conzmoleman / Twitter"
If I type "warren", I expect autocomplete to offer me websites that have had "warren" in the title, not just in the URL. This issue affects all websites. Interestingly, bookmarked websites do offer their titles.
Happens even on clean profiles, with all extensions off, default address bar settings.
Revision 90c6b11995cfca5e9668ba0da89e239707c283cb OS Windows 10 Version 1909 (Build 18363.1082) JavaScript V8 12.2.281.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --ignore-gpu-blocklist --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Variations Seed Type Null Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e```