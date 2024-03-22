Hi,

I use vivaldi at work and at home. At home it recently stopped using titles of websites in autocomplete suggestions. Example:

https://twitter.com/conzmoleman has the following title: "Warren Commission Test Skull @conzmoleman / Twitter"

If I type "warren", I expect autocomplete to offer me websites that have had "warren" in the title, not just in the URL. This issue affects all websites. Interestingly, bookmarked websites do offer their titles.

Happens even on clean profiles, with all extensions off, default address bar settings.