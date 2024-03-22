Stopped Showing the number of hibernated tabs in specific workspaces
Recently there was an update which started showing me how many tabs were hibernated in my workspaces but it has stopped showing me it now. Any common issue that could be causing it to not show?
Yanrishatum
It's in the changelog for 6.6:
- [Tabs] Show number of hibernated tabs in tooltip (VB-104140)
It now hidden via tooltip. However, personally, I would prefer it to be an option of always show/hide in tooltip. I liked to see amount of hibernated tabs right away, but I also understand why it's not desirable for some people.
@Yanrishatum Thats some bs lmao. Tooltip is so slow and clunky and just makes the info obsolete.