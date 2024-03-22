Deleting Recurring Calendar Event Problem
-
It appears to me that IF user creates a recurring event
and if user
deletes one of those events (not at the beginning of the series)
neither the delete function nor delete going forward is not functioning. TIA
-
@janrif I can not reproduce it. Can you provide more details?
Is it a local calendar or remote? If remote which service?
Steps you take?
Is there something unexpected seen in the process? F.ex. an event disappearing and the reappearing later or anything else weird.
Kv. Eggert
-
@eggert said in Deleting Recurring Calendar Event Problem:
@janrif I can not reproduce it. Can you provide more details?
Is it a local calendar or remote? If remote which service?
Steps you take?
Is there something unexpected seen in the process? F.ex. an event disappearing and the reappearing later or anything else weird.
Kv. Eggert
Hi @eggert. Thanks for picking up on this.
I sync with Google calendar so I guess it's remote. There are two unexpected events that have occurred. (1) If I change/update a recurring event, I've seen it move from one date to another on it's own; ie. if I update an item in the middle of a recurring event, it has disappeared from the date assigned only to re-appear in a different date. (2) from there I cannot drag/drop to the original date. I cannot delete it. I must find the original item in the series and work from there. Then everything is ok.
Tangentially, About a week ago, I reported a situation in which I created a calendar event to repeat with no end date assigned. That totally locked up my computer. In fact I had some corruption & had to move to a fresh profile. From then on, when I create a recurring item, I assign an end date & everything is ok. HTH
-
Thanks for the extra information.
Just to be sure, the problem is not persistent but intermittent? As in, you can normally delete single or upcoming instances but there are some cases where it does not work?
In those cases was seeing your situation #(1) happen a precondition for #(2) happening?
That other issue, did you happen too see if the computer was 100% busy locked up or it was just crashed and not doing anything?
-
@eggert said in Deleting Recurring Calendar Event Problem:
Thanks for the extra information.
Just to be sure, the problem is not persistent but intermittent? As in, you can normally delete single or upcoming instances but there are some cases where it does not work?
I think the best answer is that repeating events is the common denominator. AFAIK, I can delete single instances but run into problems when I'm working w recurring items.
In those cases was seeing your situation #(1) happen a precondition for #(2) happening?
I'm not sure I'm clear about what you are asking. If you are asking me if the problem occurs only when I'm working with a recurring event then the answer to #1 is yes: recurring seems to be the precondition for the #2 (problem) to exist. .
That other issue, did you happen too see if the computer was 100% busy locked up or it was just crashed and not doing anything?
Computer became a brick. Needed a reset.
-
@eggert said in Deleting Recurring Calendar Event Problem:
@janrif I can not reproduce it. Can you provide more details?
Is it a local calendar or remote? If remote which service?
Google calendar in Vivaldi.
Steps you take?
Delete a recurring event item (in the middle of the recurring operation) i.e. not at the start of the item.
Is there something unexpected seen in the process? F.ex. an event disappearing and the reappearing later or anything else weird.
Event disappears from the cell I was working in, reappearing in a different cell.
HTH
Kv. Eggert
-
@eggert Hi. This morning -- after turning system on -- I opened Calendar from Start Page. Everything looked ok but I noticed a dbl recurring event in the next day's cell. To get rid of it, I opened the duplicate event and marked it for deletion. Vivaldi gave me deletion choices. I clicked on "Only this event" and both events disappeared.. I have no idea where they went.
-
@janrif We have had for a long while some problems with event duplication but they have gotten worse recently. We have never been able to reproduce this properly but I have already discovered some reasons for this and fixes are in place (but not released yet).
Yesterday afternoon I stumbled upon a way to reproduce which I'm hoping will help with figuring this out.
Once the data is corrupted it is not easy to figure out what can be deleted and what not it depends on what exactly happened, often leading to unpredictable things like you saw.
Any way, I am working on the handling of things with server and I hope I can improve on those things you have been reporting.
Once again I'd like to thank you for taking the time to report the issues, it is most helpful and helps a lot with motivation to get user reports.
Kv. Eggert
-
@eggert said in Deleting Recurring Calendar Event Problem:
Once again I'd like to thank you for taking the time to report the issues, it is most helpful and helps a lot with motivation to get user reports.
@eggert And thank you for your responsiveness & talents, making Vivaldi such a wonderful product. Have a nice day.