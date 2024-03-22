@eggert said in Deleting Recurring Calendar Event Problem:

@janrif I can not reproduce it. Can you provide more details? Is it a local calendar or remote? If remote which service?

Steps you take?

Is there something unexpected seen in the process? F.ex. an event disappearing and the reappearing later or anything else weird. Kv. Eggert

Hi @eggert. Thanks for picking up on this.

I sync with Google calendar so I guess it's remote. There are two unexpected events that have occurred. (1) If I change/update a recurring event, I've seen it move from one date to another on it's own; ie. if I update an item in the middle of a recurring event, it has disappeared from the date assigned only to re-appear in a different date. (2) from there I cannot drag/drop to the original date. I cannot delete it. I must find the original item in the series and work from there. Then everything is ok.

Tangentially, About a week ago, I reported a situation in which I created a calendar event to repeat with no end date assigned. That totally locked up my computer. In fact I had some corruption & had to move to a fresh profile. From then on, when I create a recurring item, I assign an end date & everything is ok. HTH