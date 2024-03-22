Hello folks! Wanted to ask if there is a way to store my browsing history without slowing down the browser?

Asking this because I'm passionate about keeping a copy of my browsing history, so that I can re-visit certain web pages or links I may have earlier visited but didn't find them important enough to bookmark.

However, I've found that storing too much browsing history data on the browser makes it heavier and slows it down considerably.

Hence, if perhaps there were a way to upload this data to the cloud and remove it from the browser? This shall allow me to clear the software on my PC of all this data and store it on the cloud somewhere, where it could be fetched on demand.