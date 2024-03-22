BUG: Sometimes we can't toggle extensions with hotkeys...
Sometimes we can't toggle extensions with hotkeys. Example, when I try to toggle this extension with its hotkey SHIFT+CTRL+X, it sometimes doesn't work...
Click to Remove Element
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/click-to-remove-element/jcgpghgjhhahcefnfpbncdmhhddedhnk
I tested on this webpage...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ice
I noticed this bug happens in 2 situations...
After we open a first window, it happens on the first webpage tab, but goes away after we create a second webpage tab.
It also happens if we open a second window, then close it and return to the first window. As a workaround, we have to close and reopen the window.
Please fix.
[bug reported VB-105078]
@TsunamiZ Duplicate of related bug VB-99874
oh, i didn't know that older bug report is still active. i thought the devs might have partially fixed it recently but didn't fully and properly fix it, and that what i just reported is a new variant of the bug.
@TsunamiZ My mentioned is a report created some time ago, a dev was assigned, no progress.