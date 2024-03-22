mailto ends in loop, opens Outlook though
-
Hi all,
I am using a browser based accounting program for a couple of years on Vivaldi.
Except for the not-so-good PDF behavior (manually switch between internal/external reader for exporting files) everything works just fine.
But after the secondlast update when clicking on an emailadress I am confronted Vivaldi entering a loop as follows:
Outlook actually opens as intended but Vivaldy remains "loading".
Before the update the page with the link I clicked still was available. Now, I have to refresh or close the page.
Any ideas?
-
mib2berlin
@RCW
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
It is easier to test this for other user without searching.
I am on Linux at moment but can test later on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
-
I'm sorry. My OS is Win10 and Vivaldi is 6.6.3271.53
I can't give you a link as my problem occurs in my specific program only - webpages with mailto: work flawlessly.
-
mib2berlin
@RCW
Ah sorry, hard to test then.
Does it work in other Chromium 122 browsers?
I cant check at moment on which version Edge and Chrome are, iirc 123.
-
In fact, Edge gives me the same result. So it's got to be Chromium, right?
As it worked before, I have to wait and test for future updates
-
@RCW said in mailto ends in loop, opens Outlook though:
In fact, Edge gives me the same result. So it's got to be Chromium, right?
Yes, seems to be a Chromium 122 bug.
But i do not know which and can not test yet.
-
Test of mailto links: https://www.scottseverance.us/mailto.html
Open Thunderbird here with no spinning circle.
-
Nice test page, but doesn't meet my specific problem with my program.
Thanks for your quick help all! I will wait for a fix in Chromium...
-
mib2berlin
-
The links from that page as well as any other pages open my Outlook without problems.
It's just program-internal that ends in loop.
Btw, it's a professional environment so Outlook is mandatory.
-
@RCW Have you tested in Firefox?
-
Nope, my program explicitly needs Chromium.