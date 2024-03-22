Vivaldi update lost my personal profile data
I just updated Vivaldi by the popup that it brought that there is a new version available.
Following the update it did restore all my tabs from the last session but otherwise the browser behaves as if it was a fresh install: it reset the toolbars to defaults, it went through the setup guide (select tab placement, theme, etc.), and so on. Worst of all, where is my mail? When I open the mail panel, I get greeted by the "Add your first mail account" dialog.
I doubt Vivaldi would have gone ahead and delete all that data, right? Is there a way for me to recover the profile, or do I really need to setup everything again?
Also, I doubt that this was intentional since I didn't see any other complaints on the forums. Is there any data I can provide to the team to figure out why this happened so that the bug that caused this can be fixed?
After using Vivaldi since the 6.6.3271.53 update for a while I can say that
Retained through update:
- Session (open tabs)
- Bookmarks
- Sidebar buttons
- Saved passwords
- Cookies and other site data
Destroyed by the update:
- Browser settings (toolbar buttons, tab close behavior, etc.)
- Mail and calendar accounts