I just updated Vivaldi by the popup that it brought that there is a new version available.

Following the update it did restore all my tabs from the last session but otherwise the browser behaves as if it was a fresh install: it reset the toolbars to defaults, it went through the setup guide (select tab placement, theme, etc.), and so on. Worst of all, where is my mail? When I open the mail panel, I get greeted by the "Add your first mail account" dialog.

I doubt Vivaldi would have gone ahead and delete all that data, right? Is there a way for me to recover the profile, or do I really need to setup everything again?

Also, I doubt that this was intentional since I didn't see any other complaints on the forums. Is there any data I can provide to the team to figure out why this happened so that the bug that caused this can be fixed?