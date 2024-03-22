Some settings are not applied in PWA
Settings such as "menu custamization" and "fullscreen mode" are not applied only in pwa and shortcuts opened in another tab. Is this a bug or a specification? The images are of the menu compared to pwa and the fullscreen reminder that appears only on pwa.
@kxndx Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
PWAs are not Vivaldi, they are Chromium. None of Vivaldi's UI customization or shortcuts work in PWAs.
@Pathduck
Thanks for the reply.
When I open a new link from PWA when Vivaldi is not open, it opens in the background in a new window. This is very inconvenient for me. Is there any way to deal with this?
@kxndx I have no idea, don't use PWAs.