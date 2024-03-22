Vivaldi for iOS got worse since last update
Hey people, I'm using Vivaldi for looooong time now but the last update for iOS makes my head hurts. The new three dots menu make no sense on iPhone 15 PRO, it just adds unnecessary step. For example before for turning of ad-blocker i just clicked on little settings (or whatever the name is) icon on the left side of the url now i have to go to three menu and then click ad blocking, same with tab switch (and this is something that I use the most and it's most annoying). Hopefully this issue can be addressed and fixed.
Thanks, LLAP.
Univer0325
I agree. Myself also found it more clunkier to use compared to before.
I would like to see if the Vivaldi team could change it back.
@Univer0325 they could implament it as optional in settings.