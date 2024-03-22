Consistent Support for Website Favicons
Currently the way Vivaldi Android handles website favicons is very inconsistent and unpredictable. In bookmark panels they are shown, however in address bar and some size speed dial pages not. Most annoying is they are absent from shortcuts created by Add to Home Screen. Please alway use the site available favicon in these cases... sized appropriately if possible
mib2berlin
@ungerj
Hi, I am not sure if this is a feature request, then it is in the wrong section.
This is for mobile requests: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests
You can search for existing requests on a user page, we have 5000 already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
If the favicons are not show for you in created shortcuts this would be a bug.
This work for me, for example.
Please add only one feature request per topic, add favicons to the address bar is one.
I guess you mean show favicons as speed dials instead of showing them in the name of the speed dial?
Shortcuts on my device:
Cheers, mib