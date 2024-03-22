Request 'Links' functionality
"Could you please develop a feature similar to the 'Links' functionality in the Opera browser? This feature would list out all the links present on the current webpage in a single page, similar to the provided screenshot."
@bestan Please vote for Links Panel — it is an old feature request with over 100 votes already.
Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
barbudo2005
Look this post:
Until the feature is included in Vivaldi, I prefer Link Grabber.