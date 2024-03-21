"No Style" / "Basic Page Style"
How do I use No CSS for web page with Vivaldi? Like in Firefox the "No Style" mode - "View" -> "Page Style" -> "No Style" to disable the stylesheets?
@ahallel Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This is not implemented in Vivaldi.
Thank you for your answer. I wish this feature would be added to the browser.
@ahallel Try Reader View. It is not available on all websites.
This is one old Opera feature that I'm really missing sometimes. Shift+G to toggle CSS on/off.
@ahallel There are extensions that can help with this. Web Developer is one that has a "Disable CSS" feature. I'm sure there are many more.
@A11yCat Great, thanks.