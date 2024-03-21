How to force Refresh without using cache
Generally it's SHIFT+F5, but on vivaldi, this open a NEW-TAB.
How to change this back to the default behavior like on any other browsers ?
@prillian
Hi, this work for me on Opensuse.
Check Settings > Keyboard > Tabs wich key is connected to New Tab. If it is wrong, delete it.
Cheers, mib
Ah wait, I'm wrong. I didn't press SHIFT+F5, but hold SHIFT and "click" on the refresh-button in the Toolbar.
But as described before... in other browsers this triggers a "reload with force cache clearage"
@prillian
Ah, Vivaldi use a second layer for the user interface, other Chromium browser doesn't.
Vivaldi have to implement all features from scratch, so this is a missing feature.
I cant find a request about this with a quick search, you can make one.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Cheers, mib
Can'ft find the request at the page you've linked.
Is there any workaround to archive this? It's very time consuming to not have this function, as I need it many times a day. Always to be forced to open dev-console to archive this is really bad.
@prillian
I meant you can make a new request.
It is very easy to change the shortcut, open Settings > Keyboard > Page and remove F5 from Load Page, change the key to F5 in Force Page Reload.
Now you have to hit F5 only to force a reload.
Ok, add shift+F5 to it, and it work.
But definitely would love to have this Shift + Refresh-Btn-Click back.
Thanks @mib2berlin