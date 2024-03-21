Search suggestions includes deleted bookmarks wrongly.
Deleted bookmarks will moved to /Trash automatically and cannot be seen. On Windows, Vivaldi search suggestions will exclude /Trash, but on Android, it won't.
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Hi, this is a workaround, clean up your trash.
Open bookmarks, tab on the arrow left.
There are Mobile, Bookmarks and Trash, open Trash and use the Brush to clean the trash.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks, I knew that workaround, but I don't think this was Vivaldi's intention? Is it possible to report it as BUG?
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Yes, it should work the same as on desktop.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I have reported VAB-8986, thanks.