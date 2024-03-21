Cannot disable the "Domain Result" from address bar
There is no settings to disable "Domain Result"?
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Hi, try to disable domain auto complete.
@mib2berlin
It was not enabled.
mib2berlin
@kukuro
It is ,enable auto complete, disable Domain First, disable auto complete.
@mib2berlin Thanks you are right. It really shocked me. So "Enable" cannot control/manage "Autocomplete On Domain First" at all? This UI is misleading....
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Yes, it is a bit strange, disable it should uncheck the other two not greyed them out.
This would be more clear for the user.
@mib2berlin It sounds like you've known this strange behavior for a long time but developers have no plan to improve it...
mib2berlin
@kukuro
I am not from the Vivaldi team and the developer rarely read this forum, this is a user forum.
You can find such things in any software, Firefox has 20000 open bugs, glitches and only the heaven knows how many Windows has.
You can make a feature request, this is noticed by the developer and the team.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
EDIT: If you think this is a bug you can report it, the developer decide if it is or by design.