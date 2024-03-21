Important fixes and enhancements – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3303.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot addresses various pesky bugs and UI glitches, and includes a Chromium bump.
stardepp Translator
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
We’ve brought back the option to show the home icon in the address bar and the panels icon, as so many of you have requested it (VAB-8932)
ingolftopf Ambassador
Aaron Translator
Oh, snapshot jumps to 6.7 now, nice. I will check what changed,
Aaron Translator
on the YouTube website, when you open a video in full screen, turn the phone to landscape mode, then turn the phone back, the address bar appears in the middle of the video.
The location of the address bar at the bottom is enabled in the browser settings.
Android 13 ; One UI Core 5.1
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.7.3303.3
mib2berlin
@temkem
Hi, I can reproduce this, please report it to the tracker, I can confirm internally.
I hope the team can fix this Youtube issues once and for all.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin VAB-9005
mib2berlin
@temkem
Thank you, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
@temkem: not YouTube, all websites...
