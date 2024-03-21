Tel numbers displayed wrong in vivaldi.net contacts
-
I uploaded the contacts from my smartphone to vivaldi.net/addressbook. Unfortunately, the telephone numbers are structured incorrectly.
While in the smartphone the structure is correct:
0176 12345678 or +49 176 12345678
They are displayed like this in webmail.vivaldi.net:
017-612-345678 or 004-917-612345678
Should I report this as a bug? Or is there a solution or workaround for this?
-
@Dancer18 Yes, report a bug. It is a mess, and I see no workaround.
Users should be able to add spaces wherever they wish without affecting the number, e.g.
Landline: 0208 123 4567
Mobile: 07730 123 4567
-
@Pesala At the moment I'm not yet sure if vivaldi.net is the culprit or DAVx5.
What do you think?
Update: I wrote a report: Error referenz 16331730450
-
You should provide a sample file (with a fake phone number) for us to test. I could only try importing contacts from my phone and that worked perfectly fine.
-
@Dancer18 The parser for phone numbers uses strange format, the US (NANP) format.
A known issue as i remember.
VB-100969 "[Contacts] Phone number display format is incorrect" - Confirmed
See ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91750/contact-list-tel-s-are-not-displayed-correctly
I think numbers should better be ISO/E.123 formatted.
-
@pafflick I looked through all the contacts and found that they are not all displayed incorrectly on webmail.vivaldi.net, but only about half of them. This also means that the error happened sometime in the past, perhaps also through DAVx5. I will take up your suggestion and try how it is with a new contact. However, it is not yet clear to me exactly what you mean. Would I have to create a new address book into which I then upload the fake number? How would that work?
Update:
I created a new contact on my smartphone and synced it via DAVx5 to vivaldi.net.
The 2 numbers are displayed correctly.
Maybe the issue is of the past and now doesn't exist?
-
@Dancer18 I can confirm this.
-
@Dancer18 said in Tel numbers displayed wrong in vivaldi.net contacts:
Would I have to create a new address book into which I then upload the fake number? How would that work?
I can't answer that because I don't know what you did in the first place. Your bug report is missing reproduction steps. You only mentioned "uploading contacts from your smartphone". Without a sample file that shows similar behaviour, I could only test uploading contacts exported from my phone, which worked fine.
If you can't reproduce it with new contacts, try comparing those that are displayed incorrectly. See if there's anything special about the number formatting (try editing those contacts on the phone).
-
@DoctorG Please note we're discussing the contacts feature in Webmail (powered by Roundcube). Not to be mistaken with contacts in Vivaldi Mail (powered by the Vivaldi browser).
-
I tried to sync contacts to/from Vivaldi webmail anc could not see any issues with broken phone number format. All as i had added.
But i know that some contact apps (with CardDAV access) in Smartphones can cause such strange hyphen-separated numbers. I had such trouble with my Redmi Note 7 some years ago.
-
@pafflick It is very simple:
All wrongly (only on webmail.vivaldi.net) displayed numbers of
local phones are displayed as such:
- correct displayed number: 050xx 12345678
- same number but wrong: 050-xx1-2345678
of mobile phones:
- correct displayed number: 0176 12345678
- same number but wrong: 017-612-345678
Of foreign numbers (local or mobile):
- correct displayed number: 0043 6644 123456
- same number but wrong: 004-366-44123456
In all cases the wrong pattern is xxx-xxx-xxxxxxxx
without displaying the correct country code and prefix.
As I wrote already above, new entries are transmitted correctly.
The wrong numbers maybe were created in the past, not sure if vivaldi.net is really the culprit.
Dealing with contact lists in my case mean that these contacts are collected over many years with many different programs.
However, they are all displayed correctly in mobile phone. That means the phone can deal with any numbers, respecting the international standard, and vivaldi.net can't (at the moment).
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Dancer18 I'm not asking how the numbers are displayed on Webmail - you've already explained they're formatted incorrectly. I'm asking for a test case that we can use to reproduce the issue.
All I can say for now is that it appears to be working correctly for me. So it could be an issue with the import mechanism, or it could be an issue with your address book.
-
@pafflick Yes. Unfortunately, I don't understand how I can contribute the necessary information. The only thing I can think of is to submit an excerpt from the *.vcf file to the bug report, where the incorrect display may become visible.
Update: That won't work. There are no further informations.
At the moment we know that new added phone numbers are synced correctly.
All addressbooks having compromised numbers can't be investigated with any chance to find the cause of the problem.
However, 1 possible idea to solve it is to get webmail.vivaldi.net handling phone numbers as strict as mobile phones are able to do.
But it seems to be an roundcube issue then, not controlled by the vivaldi team, right?
Having said that we could eventually close the thread, hoping that new added numbers will 100% synced correctly now.
And - as you assumed - it is an issue with my addressbook.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Dancer18 Not necessarily. It's a bit difficult to test since the address book contains personal information, but there are other methods to troubleshoot. You could try erasing all contacts from Webmail and importing them again. Try editing one of the troublesome contacts on the phone before the next import, to see if the format is changed. Try comparing the incorrectly and correctly formatted numbers on your phone (not on Webmail).
-
@pafflick I have since corrected the wrong numbers manually. I actually deleted all the contacts in Webmail and re-imported them, but in the end all I could do was correct them manually.
I noticed that all newer contacts are displayed correctly, and only older contacts are not. Everything remains somewhat speculative, but it is worth mentioning that these older contacts were both created or synchronized with older smartphones. Secondly, they were already on another server that was not based on CARDDAV, but on MS Xchange, and thirdly, some contacts had already been created on a Windows computer. This means that there is at least the possibility that the transfer from a Windows system to a Linux / Android system led to errors.
However, everything has now been corrected manually, new phone numbers are transferred correctly and in this respect there is no bug with Vivaldi / Roundcube. At most a missing correction instance like the smartphone apparently has.