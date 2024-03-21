@pafflick I looked through all the contacts and found that they are not all displayed incorrectly on webmail.vivaldi.net, but only about half of them. This also means that the error happened sometime in the past, perhaps also through DAVx5. I will take up your suggestion and try how it is with a new contact. However, it is not yet clear to me exactly what you mean. Would I have to create a new address book into which I then upload the fake number? How would that work?

Update:

I created a new contact on my smartphone and synced it via DAVx5 to vivaldi.net.

The 2 numbers are displayed correctly.

Maybe the issue is of the past and now doesn't exist?