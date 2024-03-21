Items that should be using bold font are not in bold
I go to a page that should show unread items in bold . It is a forum page that should show unread items in bold font.
They are not in bold.
Firefox shows the items in bold so I don't think the computer is the issue.
Let me know what info you need.
mib2berlin
@maybl8
Hi, test this in a Chromium browser, Firefox use a different render engine.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
Cheers, mib
(https://community.mailcow.email/?language=en
6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS: ArchLinux yooooooooo Host: PowerEdge T30 yooooooooooo Kernel: 6.6.22-1-lts .yooooooooooooo Uptime: 6 hours, 18 mins .oooooooooooooooo Packages: 907 (pacman) .oooooooarcoooooooo Shell: bash 5.2.26 .ooooooooo-oooooooooo Resolution: 1920x1080 .ooooooooo- oooooooooo DE: Xfce 4.18 :ooooooooo. :ooooooooo WM: Xfwm4 :ooooooooo. :ooooooooo WM Theme: Default :oooarcooo .oooarcooo Theme: Adwaita [GTK2/3] :ooooooooy .ooooooooo Icons: elementary [GTK2], Adwaita [GTK3] :ooooooooo /ooooooooooooooooooo Terminal: alacritty
:ooooooooo .-ooooooooooooooooo. CPU: Intel Pentium G4400 (2) @ 3.300GHz
ooooooooo- -ooooooooooooo. GPU: Intel HD Graphics 510
ooooooooo- .-oooooooooo. Memory: 4.72GiB / 31.22GiB (15%)
ooooooooo. -ooooooooo GPU Driver: Dell HD Graphics 510 [1028:07
@maybl8 said in Items that should be using bold font are not in bold:
Let me know what info you need
the extensions used; if you tested on a guest profile
mib2berlin
@maybl8
Hm, looks quite similar to me, left Firefox.
I read How to Export Emails ....
@mib2berlin Ok I just accidently figured it out.
I noticed I wasn't logged in to the page.
After I logged in I see the bolded messages.
I feel so stupid.
mib2berlin
@maybl8
Haha, now I have an account on Mailcow.
Cheers, mib