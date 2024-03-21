Address Toolbar Icons
-
Hello, I have tried to place the extension icon and update icon, but for some reason they are not visible in the address bar. I request your help to know what I'm doing wrong or how many icons can be placed in the toolbar. I attach the respective screen capture where only the start icon you add is visible, but neither the extension icon nor the update icon are visible.
-
mib2berlin
@yullyvc02
Hi, the update icon is only visible if a update is available.
You image is to small to see anything for me.
Extensions should look like:
If they are not hidden, check the setting Extension Visibily in Settings > Address bar.