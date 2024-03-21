Customization of the stack tabs by hosts behavior
This is really irritating and unintuitive:
[Tabs] Stacking by host should include tabs inside existing stacks (VB-84834)
It makes the browser unusable for me because when I stack tabs by hosts I end up with tab stacks of hundreds of tabs. I generally don't like to have more 30-35 tabs in a stack because after that amount of tabs in a tab stack the tabs become too small for me to use comfortably.
I have 2 solutions to make this more user friendly:
- Add a checkbox in the setting for stack tabs by hosts to include tabs in existing tab stacks.
- In the right click context menu have the stack tabs by hosts button not include tabs inside existing tab stacks and instead have another option in the right click context menu called merge tabs with tab stacks by host which would do what stack tabs by host currently does.
@RepulsiveDoor It would be nice to have an option to disable including existing stacks, but it is easy to work around:
- Move the other tabs to a new window before stacking them by host
- Use the existing feature to select tabs, then stack them (without using by host option)
- Drag and drop tabs to stack them
@Pesala I understand that there are workarounds but those workarounds are tedious which is why I'm making a feature request.
It looks like someone got there before you: New thought of stacking by host
@Pesala They didn't think of my second solution before my post
@RepulsiveDoor The Tab Context menu can be customised in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tab, and from Application Commands drag Stack Tabs to where you want it to appear on the menu. Then you have the choices that you requested.
In my screenshot, all four tabs are from the same domain, two are already stacked by domain. If I choose Stack Tabs the second two tabs will be stacked as a separate stack; if I choose Stack Tabs by Hosts all four tabs will be stacked together.
@Pesala I just tried that and it stacks all unstacked tabs together which isn't what I want. If I wanted to stack only YouTube tabs together but not other tabs this isn't possible with the Stack Tabs option.
@RepulsiveDoor It works for me, as long as the tabs from the same domain are adjacent.
If you accidentally include another tab in the stack, drag it out, away from the tab bar, then drop it back onto the tab bar wherever you want it, before or after the stacks, as the last tab, or drop it on the page to move it to a new window.
If you find it tedious at first, it will get easier. Otherwise, you will have to wait for the linked request to be implemented.