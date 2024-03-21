This is really irritating and unintuitive:

[Tabs] Stacking by host should include tabs inside existing stacks (VB-84834)

It makes the browser unusable for me because when I stack tabs by hosts I end up with tab stacks of hundreds of tabs. I generally don't like to have more 30-35 tabs in a stack because after that amount of tabs in a tab stack the tabs become too small for me to use comfortably.

I have 2 solutions to make this more user friendly: