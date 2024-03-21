Files aren't downloaded to previous download location
algebraicBarometer
as seen, the location text is blank. In the past it would show the location that the last download was downloaded to. When pressing save it doesn't download to my default location either.
Same problem here.
@camemb3rt When reporting an issue, please post your OS and Vivaldi version information from the Help > About menu.
Post a link to the site/page you're having trouble with.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/