Per comumunity managers:

From 4 May 2023, verifying your identity via a code sent to your phone will be replaced by a reputation system that grants access to Vivaldi Webmail only to users who actively take part in the community. This means that new users will not be able to use Vivaldi Webmail immediately after creating the account. They’ll have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect “points”.

To guarantee the efficiency of this new method, we will not share details about which activities help to build reputation and how many points each action will give. How long it will take to get access to Vivaldi Webmail will also vary. So it’s best to just enjoy being a member of the community. Then, one day, with recognition as an active Vivaldi Community member, you’ll get access to Vivaldi Webmail.