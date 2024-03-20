missing footer on "mailto:" link
-
Whe clicking a mailto: Link on a website, the mail client correctly opens a new mail with the expected address.
Only the footer is not copiewd into the created mail...
Currently using 6.6.3271.48 - stable verision on Linux.
-
yojimbo274064400
Can you detail what is meant by footer in terms of the mailto?
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in missing footer on "mailto:" link:
Can you detail what is meant by footer in terms of the mailto?
Signature, maybe?
-
yojimbo274064400
@mossman said in missing footer on "mailto:" link:
@yojimbo274064400 said in missing footer on "mailto:" link:
Can you detail what is meant by footer in terms of the mailto?
Signature, maybe?
Had the same thought however could not reproduced the issue so sough clarification.