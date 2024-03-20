Issue: when I right click and stack tabs by host tab stacks or individual tabs combine into 1 single tab stack instead of creating an entirely new stab stack.

Steps to reproduce:

Have a tab stack with only tabs of 1 singular domain name (e.g. YouTube) Right click and select stack tabs by hosts (e.g. YouTube.com) An existing tab stack (e.g. A tab stack of of 4 YouTube videos and 4 unstacked YouTube tabs) will combine the tab stack of 4 YouTube videos with the 4 YouTube videos that aren't in a tab stack into 1 larger tab stack of 8 YouTube videos.

These steps should have instead left the already existing tab stack alone and not added the 4 unstacked tabs to the existing tab stack and instead create a second tab stack of 4 YouTube tabs.

Also if the already existing tab stack has multiple domains instead of just 1 domain the unstacked tabs don't combine into the already existing tab stack which I think is more evidence that this behavior is a bug.

Browser info:

Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 9bc0253dc7c6d57292697b26e13e6579916e51bf

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)

BTW I have a video of the bug but I'm not able to attach the video to this post, how can I share it?