bug with the stack tabs by host option
Issue: when I right click and stack tabs by host tab stacks or individual tabs combine into 1 single tab stack instead of creating an entirely new stab stack.
Steps to reproduce:
Have a tab stack with only tabs of 1 singular domain name (e.g. YouTube)
Right click and select stack tabs by hosts (e.g. YouTube.com)
An existing tab stack (e.g. A tab stack of of 4 YouTube videos and 4 unstacked YouTube tabs) will combine the tab stack of 4 YouTube videos with the 4 YouTube videos that aren't in a tab stack into 1 larger tab stack of 8 YouTube videos.
These steps should have instead left the already existing tab stack alone and not added the 4 unstacked tabs to the existing tab stack and instead create a second tab stack of 4 YouTube tabs.
Also if the already existing tab stack has multiple domains instead of just 1 domain the unstacked tabs don't combine into the already existing tab stack which I think is more evidence that this behavior is a bug.
Browser info:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 9bc0253dc7c6d57292697b26e13e6579916e51bf
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)
BTW I have a video of the bug but I'm not able to attach the video to this post, how can I share it?
@RepulsiveDoor Not a bug, but an intentional change.
@Pesala Is there a way to change the tab stack by hosts behavior to what I want?
And also are you sure it's intentional?
The current behavior is irritating and I keep my tab stacks separated for convenience and ease of use, I don't want all my tabs of the same host being stacked together, because it makes the browser harder for me to use, and sometimes whenever I stack way too many of the same host together with the stack tabs by host feature it freezes or crashes my browser.
I ask that the vivaldi devs at the very least should have a settings option to change the behavior of tab stacks combining or not whenever I use stack tabs by host, because right now the feature is useless to me because it makes my browser experience a lot worse.
@RepulsiveDoor said in bug with the stack tabs by host option:
Is there a way to change the tab stack by hosts behavior to what I want?
And also are you sure it's intentional?
See the Changelog for Vivaldi 6.6
- [Tabs] Stacking by host should include tabs inside existing stacks (VB-84834)
One can still stack tabs from the same domain in different stacks by using drag and drop stacking, or selecting the tabs, then stacking them.
@Pesala Is there a way to revert to a version of vivaldi before vivaldi 6.6?
I really dislike the new tab stack by hosts behavior.
@RepulsiveDoor Downgrading is not a solution, and not recommended. It will leave you open to any security issues that have been fixed by Chromium updates.
Look for other solutions using windows or workspaces.