Solved I can no longer search due to autofill
If there are any words that I have typed in the past, the browser autofills them when I partially type the word, and takes me to the past site and searches, even when I do not want that full search term or to even go to the past visited site! Is there a workaround this critical bug?
Address autocomplete is already disabled.
6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin
@sahands
The address bar autocomplete setting does not disable autofill in the address bar.
I meant this:
Give me this:
mib2berlin
@sahands
Hi, no bug, if I remember correctly typed history is disabled by default in the new Drop-Down Priority List setting in Settings > Address Bar.
If you use this often move/drag it to the top.
Cheers, mib
Is disabled for me, but still autofill comes into the address bar aggressively, and won't let me do any proper searches
mib2berlin
@sahands
You have to disable the autofill and autocomplete setting in your browser.
maybe settings > search > allow search suggestions > enable direct match?
@mib2berlin Thanks mib, it was the Best Result feature that kept overriding all my searches
