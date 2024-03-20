Trouble Downloading on 6.6
-
Our PBX (based on FreePBX) has a web-based GUI for configuration / administration. I was running 6.1.3035.111-1 on my Ubuntu 22.04 machine and had no problems downloading call recordings. After updating my system to Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50-1 with apt, this no longer works.
Under 6.1, I click on the download button, a new tab shows up, disappears after a couple seconds, the file shows up in my download list, and is downloaded. Under 6.6, the new tab shows up, shows as loading for a few seconds, then stops loading and leaves a blank page up; nothing hits my download list & no download starts. Nothing is in the inspect tab & view source is disabled. I relaxed all the permissions for the site that I could find with no difference. Likewise, clearing cache/cookies was completely ineffective. I have exhausted all the troubleshooting steps I know.
Started playing with different versions and discovered that the last version of 6.5 (6.5.3206.63-1) works fine. The oldest version of 6.6 (6.6.3271.41-1) malfunctions in the above described manner. Since this is critical function, I am effectively stuck on 6.5.3206.63-1 unless a solution / workaround is found.
The URL that I click to download a recording is: http://<pbx IP>/admin/config.php?display=recording_report&view=playback&year=2024&month=03&day=15&file=<call details>.wav
-
mib2berlin
@Ruler2112
Hi, the download from HTTP is blocked since Chromium 122 which 6.6 based on.
Other browser have a popup like "Do it anyway" or something, this is a bug in Vivaldi.
I hope they get this fixed in one of the next updates for 6.6.
Downgrade Vivaldi is not recommended, you may have a broken user profile now.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thank you for the information, although reading it made me facepalm and utter a 3 word profane saying.
Really don't have any choice but to downgrade Vivaldi as I cannot be unable to download call recordings from our PBX and do my job.
-
mib2berlin
@Ruler2112
I understand, just keep it in mind if you get unexpected errors, crashes to test this in a new profile and/or reset your profile at some point.
Cheers, mib
-
I hope for such blocked downloads Vivaldi browser will get a warning in address bar and download panel. A Warning like is shown in Firefox, Edge, Chrome, Chromium.