Our PBX (based on FreePBX) has a web-based GUI for configuration / administration. I was running 6.1.3035.111-1 on my Ubuntu 22.04 machine and had no problems downloading call recordings. After updating my system to Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50-1 with apt, this no longer works.

Under 6.1, I click on the download button, a new tab shows up, disappears after a couple seconds, the file shows up in my download list, and is downloaded. Under 6.6, the new tab shows up, shows as loading for a few seconds, then stops loading and leaves a blank page up; nothing hits my download list & no download starts. Nothing is in the inspect tab & view source is disabled. I relaxed all the permissions for the site that I could find with no difference. Likewise, clearing cache/cookies was completely ineffective. I have exhausted all the troubleshooting steps I know.

Started playing with different versions and discovered that the last version of 6.5 (6.5.3206.63-1) works fine. The oldest version of 6.6 (6.6.3271.41-1) malfunctions in the above described manner. Since this is critical function, I am effectively stuck on 6.5.3206.63-1 unless a solution / workaround is found.

The URL that I click to download a recording is: http://<pbx IP>/admin/config.php?display=recording_report&view=playback&year=2024&month=03&day=15&file=<call details>.wav