New Tab Behavior Options
I noticed recently the iOS app switched from opening new tabs in the background to always switching to the newly opened tab. I like to open several links from a single page before then viewing each one and the constant switching back to open another link can be annoying.
Adding an option in the tabs setting to let users choose their preference on how new tabs are treated would be a very welcome addition.
Agree, it would be nice having this option. I’m used to tabs opening without the browser switching to it.