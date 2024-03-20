Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a range of small improvements and also some security fixes from Chromium upstream.
stardepp Translator
[Tabs] Show number of hibernated tabs in tooltip (VB-104140)
@Ruarí Oh... I suppose it's a little bit too late to oppose to this change, huh?
I actually liked that the number of hibernated tabs was visible at all times; the tooltip is just too slow to display for me. A toggle for this would have been nice.
Twitch.tv ignores chromium's autoplay settings
Hibernated tabs mention is not translated in the tooltip.
There is another bug with the theme planner lists: the background is current theme’s, but the text matches with the selected theme’s color, so it can be unreadable for some of them.
Funny how pages blackened in Android are not blackened in Desktop
@AltCode said in Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6:
I suppose it's a little bit too late to oppose to this change
I totally agree
@AltCode said in Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6:
I actually liked that the number of hibernated tabs was visible at all times
Me too! This is really very helpful
@AltCode said in Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6:
A toggle for this would have been nice.
The web panels are still failing to load for me after half hour of not using them ever since 6.6 was released despite minor updates releasing later on.
mib2berlin
@SamuelM
Hi, panels can now be hibernated, I had the same problem because I had the power saver enabled to test something and forget.
This can happen too if you are short on memory.
Open
chrome://settings/performance
and check if it is enabled.
There is a bug report about this issue.
Cheers, mib
Please fix the blank speed dial icons problem.
@mib2berlin: I added the sites from my sidebar to that "keep sites active" section and it works better now, thanks!
-
i use vivaldi for security, if active option
stardepp Translator
@avertcom Yes, with dark themes it is easier to distinguish on which site where you are.
But why will this really enhance security? As websites can set tab colour by HTML meta element with attribute theme-color, an other webpage can fake same tab colour.
-
the user can do this himself;
the colors in vivaldi help us not access fraudulent websites...
@avertcom said in Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6:
the colors in vivaldi help us not access fraudulent websites...
No, there is no such setting to show a site s fraudulent.
