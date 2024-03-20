Alphabetize workpaces in list.
Simple as the subject says. It would be nice if you could quickly alphabetize the list of workspaces. Or do that by default.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@randyzaj Thanks for joining our community and for sharing your suggestions. Before posting a new request, please take note of the following tips:
Search to make sure the feature you have in mind hasn’t been requested already.
Upvote features you'd like to see implemented.
If a feature hasn’t been requested, start a new topic. Post only one feature request per topic.
Choose a clear and concise title for the topic, describe the feature in more detail in the body of the post and give the topic a relevant tag.
You can vote for/comment on the existing request: Allow sorting of Workspaces
