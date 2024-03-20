Website permissions and privacy
Overview of website permissions and privacy
Is this a help for privacy, or a risk? It gives an instant overview of websites you have visited and where you have changed the default permissions. A family member or colleague who has access to your PC can easily check where you have been, even if you clear your browsing history.
mib2berlin
@mib2berlin Clear site settings is not enable in my Delete Browsing Data dialog, but I still question the wisdom of making this data so easily accessible. The site zoom settings are only accessible to someone who knows where to look, so are a lower risk.
Suppose that someone is planning a surprise event for their family member, such as birthday or anniversary. They visit the website to make the booking and disable sound and Autoplay as a precaution.
One’s spouse wants to change some other setting, and comes across this:
The surprise is spoiled.
I had reporte in the past these:
- VB-27175 Clear Private Data is incomplete - Confirmed, No Progress
- VB-55818 Delete Browsing Data should delete data from chrome://settings/siteData - Confirmed, No Progress
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG Unfortunate. I hope it is resolved soon.