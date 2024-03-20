@mib2berlin Clear site settings is not enable in my Delete Browsing Data dialog, but I still question the wisdom of making this data so easily accessible. The site zoom settings are only accessible to someone who knows where to look, so are a lower risk.

Suppose that someone is planning a surprise event for their family member, such as birthday or anniversary. They visit the website to make the booking and disable sound and Autoplay as a precaution.

One’s spouse wants to change some other setting, and comes across this:

The surprise is spoiled.