Hey guys i updated my profile artwork but it doesn't appear
How large is your new image? There's a size limit.
@Ayespy Note how the big image and small one differ. Not certain the circle on the face could be made out at the smaller resolution, but I can't see where the white spot on the neck would match something in the larger version. That might be what he means - the small image doesn't seem to match.
@sgunhouse Replying to my own post ... if you right-click the small image and open image in new tab they are completely different. Are the two separate in the profile?
@sgunhouse One is presently user's profile pic, and the other is not. They are different images. The one in the post is not seen on the profile. I don't know which the user is trying to upload, but I'm assuming the one in the post with the "peace sign" looking thing in the middle of the face.
@LeakLee Try logging out and back in. That should trigger the update.
@jane-n said in Profile photo?:
You can update your profile image on https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me. Next time you log in on Vivaldi Social, Forum, etc. the image will be updated there too.
Actually just checked and his forum profile image does match. The other image must be on his blog?
Click on the image at the top of this page, ihen on the 3 dots and choose Edit profile. It should be obvious from there.
@LeakLee I see the image with person holding black eyeglasses in your profile and as avatar.
@Ayespy It's from COPILOT
it's the same size
@DoctorG look, I updated it so many times, but it doesn't seem to work
@nomadic finally, it worked
thanks
I totally forgot about logging out and back in. It's been so long since I changed an image, that bit fell out of my memory.