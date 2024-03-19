ability to create a new bookmarks folder using a modal dialog when adding active tab to bookmarks
-
Requesting ability to create a new bookmarks folder using a modal dialog when adding active tab to bookmarks, similar to the mechanism that existed in the old Presto based Opera.
-
@ripuhan It would save one step, but not much time.
One can already create a new Folder when adding a bookmark from the Add Bookmark Dialog, which bookmarks the active tab.
This is how Opera 12.18 does it from the Bookmark Active Tab dialog: