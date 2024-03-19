Solved Close window when I close the last tab
ToniSchumacher
I just reinstalled my vivaldi browser. I swear there was an option so that when you close the last open tab in a window said window will be closed too. I can't find it anywhere. I also couldn't find anything on google or in the forum search. Am I blind?
Thanks
@ToniSchumacher Deactivate this checkbox, see image:
ToniSchumacher
This worked. Thank you so much. For some reason I still can't find that option without using the search function in the settings menu. But thanks again
@ToniSchumacher You're welcome
ToniSchumacher
@Pesala Oh thanks. Done