Vivaldi permanent crashing since a couple of days
Hi @all,
it's some time ago since I wrote my last comment, but there was nothing to report. Vivaldi worked smooth and steady.
Unfortunately that changed some time ago. I can't remember the precise date, but it's already been happening for some time, sadly.
Right away my tablet "asked" me to put Vivaldi in permanent "sleep" bc my tab noticed that many crashes as well. I have vers. 6.6.3291.22.
Does someone know more about it? Is this a known bug and perhaps a workaround available?
Tbh, I like Vivaldi very much. That's the reason I didn't deinstalled it from my tablet, but my patience isn't endless. The permanent crashes are very annoying. I also can't specify when this occurs, it's happening out of the blue. Nothing helps with the exception to restart my tab. After that Vivaldi is working fine.
But it's only a matter of time when the crash resp. the crashes are about to happen again. I'd be thankful for any advice.
THX for input!
@VivaldiFan2023
Hi, there are some reports in the bug tracker.
I don't get crashes on regular usage but sometime it crash if I open the settings, for example.
This is investigated by the developer:
VAB-8871
Open settings crash
I hope we get some updates to 6.6 soon.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for your answer. So, if I get this correct...you suggest to be patient for a while?
@VivaldiFan2023
I just now saw that you are using a tablet, some user report issues using a stylus, mouse or something cause crashes.
Do you use such devices?
Hi @mib2berlin
Right now, since you mentioned it...yes, I use every now and then the stylus from my Samsung S8 Ultra. IIRC the crashes occured when I tried to write an answer in another forum.
The URL is: https://www.reddit.com/r/HPHogwartsMystery/
I use the sub on a regular basis bc I play the game. Very often I got advice and help from the members and meanwhile I am able to help others. The last time when I wanted to comment something Vivaldi crashed. I wasn't able to draft my comment. After several attempts I gave up enervated.
Do you see a connection?
I already reported this a few days ago, but I also have android vivaldi near imediately crashing on a samsung z4 fold when in dex mode. works find when not in dex.
Starting to consider moving away from vivaldi as "open in a tab stack" by default has been broken for about four months
@VivaldiFan2023
No idea, Vivaldi crash using an external device like stylus in the address bar.
@demuredemeanor
Is this your report?
VAB-8907
Vivaldi displays gigantic UI interface and then crashes in DeX mode
Two developer test this on Fold and cant reproduce the crash, the report is still unconfirmed.
No idea about the stack bug.
I cant really help here, no tablet, no Fold to test anything.
Tbh, at first I considered to remove Vivaldi for good. I was really annoyed. On the other hand I appreciate the browser since blocking ads is inherent and very comfortable to handle if you want to allow ads on a special web site. Not to mention other useful features. Due to this I prefer to stay patient for some time. Hoping, the crashes will stop. In the past I had never issues with Vivaldi, that's the reason I give it some time. Crossing fingers!
@mib2berlin My report was VAB-8887 "Newest update crashes in samsung dex"
Just in the moment I am offered an update for Vivaldi. I am about to install it. I keep you apprised!
Edit: Sorry, I am wrong, it's for the desktop version, not my tablet bc I am writing from my notebook....
@demuredemeanor @VivaldiFan2023
This one is marked as duplicate of:
VAB-8645
[Chr122] Crash when moving pointer over tab strip
And it was fixed 2 days ago.
This seems to be all the same bug, I hope we get it in the next stable update.
I can confirm this bug for Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in desktop mode with mouse (Ready For).
As soon as mouse pointer hovers over tab bar, Vivaldi crashes.
I was forced to install previous version and disable updates until this is solved.
@tw9 @demuredemeanor @VivaldiFan2023
Please test the latest snapshot (Beta), the big is fixed there.
Search for Vivaldi snapshot in the Playstore, it is independent of your stable install.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/android-6-7-3303-3/
Cheers, mib
The current version of Vivaldi Snapshot appears to resolve the mouse-over-tabs issue that was causing crashes when I am in Dex mode.
@VivaldiFan2023 I am running Vivaldi on the Samsung Tablet S8 Ultra too, and can confirm since the new update I've been getting random crashes. It's a bug when sometimes using the stylus. It's like it gets confused when the stylus is used sometimes. I notice it when using the stylus to click on a tab it might just crash or closing a tab. If I use my finger to tap it doesn't do this.
Yes, I noticed the same behavior yesterday. If I am about to write a longer statement I prefer to use the stylus for more comfort. (With the exception from my notebook, since I can type with 10 fingers "blind")
I touched the tab with the stylus - this time it was another forum - and Vivaldi crashed. I tried it several times, same procedure. I had to use my finger resp. another pen. I have a second "pen" which is not connected with my tab. This worked fine. Thanks for confirming the issue. I real hope that team Vivaldi will solve the bug soon.
FYI: I am testing the snapshot. I'll keep you informed.
@VivaldiFan2023
Does anybody read my posts?
This is fixed and published in a snapshot to test this from more users.
You can install the snapshot or wait for the next stable update.
Crash bugs are mostly pushed fast into stable updates.
Cheers, mib
I meant I use the snapshot until it's fixed in the next stable update. Like you wrote. I won't test anything. Sry for misunderstanding.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've released a Minor Update for the stable version of Vivaldi on Android, which includes a fix for the crash. If you don't have automatic updates enabled, please go and update manually.