Hi @all,

it's some time ago since I wrote my last comment, but there was nothing to report. Vivaldi worked smooth and steady.

Unfortunately that changed some time ago. I can't remember the precise date, but it's already been happening for some time, sadly.

Right away my tablet "asked" me to put Vivaldi in permanent "sleep" bc my tab noticed that many crashes as well. I have vers. 6.6.3291.22.

Does someone know more about it? Is this a known bug and perhaps a workaround available?

Tbh, I like Vivaldi very much. That's the reason I didn't deinstalled it from my tablet, but my patience isn't endless. The permanent crashes are very annoying. I also can't specify when this occurs, it's happening out of the blue. Nothing helps with the exception to restart my tab. After that Vivaldi is working fine.

But it's only a matter of time when the crash resp. the crashes are about to happen again. I'd be thankful for any advice.

THX for input!